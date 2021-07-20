Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was bashed on social media in response to “tone-deaf” commentary that was made during a press conference Tuesday.

Following the launch of the New Shepard rocket developed by his aerospace manufacturing company, Blue Origin, Bezos alongside the rest of the crew held a press conference discussing their experience and showed appreciation for the success of the launch.

Bezos thanked the individuals that made the launch possible, including “every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer,” continuing that, “you guys paid for all this.”

This commentary received immense backlash across Twitter, with many noting that the statement was perceived as disrespectful to employees and customers alike.

yikes, this is tone-deaf. https://t.co/hR5rgk8PIH — Kate Bevan – Gareth Southgate stan account (@katebevan) July 20, 2021

self-awareness: 2 stars — Slade (@Slade) July 20, 2021

My regular orders of Fleecy hypoallergenic fabric softener sheets paid for space travel https://t.co/WPAZH1JcQ7 — Satiar Shah (@SatiarShah) July 20, 2021

Is this the most accidentally evil thing anyone’s ever said? https://t.co/Y3hzPPBPKY — Tom WP (@tomwp) July 20, 2021

I would call this one of the single worst room reads in human history if it wasn’t for the fact that he knows exactly what he’s doing. https://t.co/4PzOsKuj6i — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) July 20, 2021

I like to think that it was my recent purchase of Simple Human size “N” trash liners that pushed this over the top… https://t.co/ANyOKZTvql — Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) July 20, 2021

I’m sure everyone is thrilled https://t.co/tfvKgVBAMv — Lisa Christiansen (@LisachristCBC) July 20, 2021

I wonder what the Amazon employees peeing in bottles and having every second of their workday tracked think of this https://t.co/7F1Zmhii94 — Maggie Astor (@MaggieAstor) July 20, 2021

far more telling than he realises https://t.co/9VQQ90m4fE — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 20, 2021

How does he not know how bad this sounds? Say “your hard work got me here” or something, not “yes I exploited you like capitalist caricature” https://t.co/VlTyMQViAC — Jacob Aron (@jjaron) July 20, 2021

You can watch the press conference above, via MSNBC

