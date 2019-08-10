Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide is Very Suspicious to, Like, A LOT of People

As news of Jeffrey Epstein‘s apparent suicide spread on social media, the theme that quickly emerged was suspicion or shock at the failure of prison personnel to prevent it.

The wealthy financier and sex offender was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell, where he was awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges.

Verified Twitter users were quick to point out that Epstein apparently managed to end his own life while on suicide watch after a previously failed suicide attempt.

Wow it sure is convenient for a large number of the nation’s richest and most powerful people that a man who already tried to hang himself once was allowed to do it a few days later while under government supervision. https://t.co/0gAcUrB2oa — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) August 10, 2019

Inmate suicides are almost always preventable, and Epstein attempted last month. Huge failure by the feds here. https://t.co/Ns0zqUauh5 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 10, 2019

You had one job — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) August 10, 2019

2. To die by suicide in federal prison, particularly after he attempted it once before, is a massive scandal. Survivors of Epstein’s predation have been robbed of their right to seek justice. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 10, 2019

4. There are cameras everywhere in MCC where Epstein was locked up. It shouldn’t be hard to figure out how this happened. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 10, 2019

Others were more overtly conspiratorial.

When the Trumps and Clintons found out that Jeffrey Epstein happened to commit “suicide” in jail. pic.twitter.com/YyGJCdp22r — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 10, 2019

Wow it sure is convenient for a large number of the nation’s richest and most powerful people that a man who already tried to hang himself once was allowed to do it a few days later while under government supervision. https://t.co/0gAcUrB2oa — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) August 10, 2019

I almost respect the honesty of “regardless of what evidence may emerge” pic.twitter.com/VG8aY6WC5F — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 10, 2019

Epstein had already attempted suicide once, apparently, so at the bare minimum a lot of back were conveniently turned. — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) August 10, 2019

Dead Men Tell No Tales. Jeffrey Epstein found dead in Manhattan jail cell; multiple reports claim death by suicide #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbshttps://t.co/CbTLwdFtNa — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) August 10, 2019

A guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men’s lives ends up dead in his jail cell. How predictably…Russian. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

The one thing we know for sure is that Jeffrey Epstein is dead.

(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com