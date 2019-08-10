comScore

Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide is Very Suspicious to, Like, A LOT of People

By Tommy ChristopherAug 10th, 2019, 10:11 am

A protest group called "Hot Mess" hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City. According to reports, Epstein will be charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors.

As news of Jeffrey Epstein‘s apparent suicide spread on social media, the theme that quickly emerged was suspicion or shock at the failure of prison personnel to prevent it.

The wealthy financier and sex offender was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell, where he was awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges.

Verified Twitter users were quick to point out that Epstein apparently managed to end his own life while on suicide watch after a previously failed suicide attempt.

Others were more overtly conspiratorial.

The one thing we know for sure is that Jeffrey Epstein is dead.

(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

