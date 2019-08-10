Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his jail cell in New York City, multiple news outlets reported Saturday.

The wealthy financier and sex offender was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell, where he was awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges. He hung himself and his body was found Saturday morning at around 7:30 a.m., per the New York Times.

Epstein, 66, had been on suicide watch since he was found unresponsive in his cell in July, with marks on his neck believed to be self-inflicted, per ABC News.

Epstein was arrested and charged in New York with sex trafficking dozens of underage girls. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in July, and has been held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

