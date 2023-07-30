Jen Psaki Blows Up DeSantis Spot With a Smirk For Echoing Jan. 6 Committee On Trump Behavior During Riot

MSNBC host and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki blew up Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’s spot, noting with amusement his echoing of the Jan. 6 committee criticism of ex-President Donald Trump’s conduct during the violent insurrection.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly this week, DeSantis was put on the spot over his criticism of Trump, but still pledged to pardon Trump if elected.

On Sunday’s edition of MSNBC’s Inside With Jen Psaki, the host prefaced her interview with Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) by roasting DeSantis, noting that the Jan. 6 hearings “even got through to” the Florida governor and runner-up to Trump in the current GOP primary field:

JEN PSAKI: As we await the indictment of Donald Trump over his attempt to steal the 2020 election, it’s worth remembering that the House January 6 committee did a lot of investigative legwork that Jack Smith’s team can use in her testimony from more than 1000 witnesses. That’s a lot of witnesses. And collected over 100,000 pages of documents. But the committee also served another incredibly important purpose. They put Donald Trump’s scheme on full display for the American people. I mean, the hearings averaged 13 million viewers. That is a huge number. For reference, those are NFL numbers. And the committee was apparently so effective that it even got through to Ron DeSantis. MEGYN KELLY: You said Trump should have done more on January 6th. Like what? GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS: Well, look, I think it’s I think it’s been well-documented, kind of his conduct when, when it first started, how he sat there, you know, could have obviously leaned in harder, I think. I mean, even his own kids were texting saying, you know, he needs to do more. He needs to do more. JEN PSAKI: From the committee’s investigation and hearings to the governor’s ears! He clearly watched some of them. So, sure, we still don’t know what we’ll see in an indictment or when it will be. We still don’t know what the specific charges will be and we still don’t know what Jack Smith’s team has that the committee did not. But the American people are already well-versed in the broad strokes of the story. The question for Democrats is how can they continue to remind the American people about the clear and present danger that Donald Trump poses to our democracy?

Watch above via MSNBC’s Inside With Jen Psaki.

