DeSantis Takes Brutal Dig at Trump’s Age When Asked If He’d Pardon Him

GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis took a jab at former President Donald Trump’s age when asked if he would consider pardoning the former president if he were to win the election.

The exchange took place on the Friday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show where Kelly asked Florida’s governor about Trump’s third looming indictment stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into January 6th.

“Given your views on the weaponization of government, would you commit to pardoning him on any federal charges against him?” Kelly asked.

“What I’ve said is very simple. I’m gonna do what’s right for the country. I don’t think it would be good for the country to have an almost 80-year-old former president go to prison,” DeSantis said, noting Trump’s age, a full 33 years older than him at age 77.

“So that’s a yes?” Kelly pressed.

“It just doesn’t seem like it would be a good thing. And I look at like, you know, Ford pardoned Nixon, took some heat for it, but at the end of the day, it’s like, do we wanna move forward as a country or do we want to be mired in these past controversies? And I think the public wants a fresh start. I think they want somebody that’s gonna focus on their issues. We’ve had a lot that’s happened over the last five or six years, you know, I get that. But going forward, we’ve got all these issues that we’ve gotta deal with,” DeSantis said.

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

