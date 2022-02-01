Jen Psaki Slams Republicans Who Didn’t Care When Trump Said He’d Pick a Woman for SCOTUS But Slam Biden’s Black Woman Pledge

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki blasted Republicans who are critical of President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court but did not object to former President Donald Trump’s slightly different promise.

At Monday’s press briefing, ABC News White House correspondent Mary Bruce asked Psaki about the network’s poll that asked whether Biden should “Consider all possible nominees” or “Consider only nominees who are Black women, as he has pledged to do.”

Psaki pushed back on the poll and slammed Republicans who were perfectly fine with Trump’s declaration that his nominee to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat would be a woman, but now criticize Biden for some reason.

MS. BRUCE: Our latest poll shows that just over three quarters of Americans, 76 percent, want the President to consider all possible nominees, not only Black women, as he pledged on the campaign trail. What do you make of this? And why do you think that a majority of Americans want the President to take a different approach here? MS. PSAKI: Well, again, what we can assure the American public of, whether — wherever they fell on that poll, is that he will choose and nominate someone who has impeccable credentials and is eminently qualified to serve as a Supreme Court justice and someone who is eminently qualified to serve in a lifetime appointment. He did make a promise to the country. That’s certainly how he sees it. And he’s going to work hard on this choice, seeking advice and counsel from, as I noted earlier, a range of leaders, of experts. And that’s something that he is already pursuing this week. I would note that there’s a long history here. President Reagan promised the country he would nominate the country’s first woman to serve on the Court, and he did so. Former President Trump also promised to choose a woman just over a year ago, and there was no such complaint from the voices on the Right who are speaking out now. But the President’s commitment is to deliver on the promise he made to the country. But he has — there’s no question in his mind that there is a wealth of qualified, talented Black women to choose from in this — to nominate.

Watch above via NBC News and Fox News.

