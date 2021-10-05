Jim Cramer Says Biden ‘Switched Narrative’ for Unvaccinated in Business: ‘You’re a Pariah — They Don’t Want You Facing People’

CNBC host Jim Cramer said that the “narrative switched” for unvaccinated people in business once President Joe Biden began pressing for mandates requiring testing or vaccination from employees.

On Squawk On The Street, co-host Carl Quintanilla reported that Southwest Airlines is “joining the list of airlines requiring employees to be vaccinated. Workers have until December 8 to comply, although they will be allowed to apply for religious or medical exemptions.”

“Oh, the one I saw, guys, was JP Morgan banning business travel for unvaccinated employees,” Quintanilla said. “There is a general sense that the mandates, Jim, are working, and we have three major airlines now on board.”

“Yeah, look, I think the narrative switched when the president really pressed down on this,” Cramer said. “And basically, I think that these days, you’re a pariah if you haven’t gotten it, David, in corporate America.”

“If you are, you’re going to love this, if you’re facing… if you’re one of the human-facing people, people-facing, they don’t want you. And they don’t want you facing people if you haven’t had it,” Cramer said.

Last week, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby appeared on the program to boast “I’m really proud and gratified that the United team, excluding the people that have applied for religious or medical accommodation, over 99 percent got vaccinated. It proves that vaccine mandates do work, and that you can get a huge percentage of your workforce vaccinated.”

He also mentioned Biden’s mandate, telling CNBC viewers that “because everyone is vaccinated, will know that we’ve met any of the requirements that are going to be put in place by the federal government and be ready to run a great operation with a fully vaccinated workforce.”

The employer mandate has overwhelming public support, according to polls.

Watch above via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com