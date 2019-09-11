Jim Cramer Says Wall Street Execs Are Panicking About Elizabeth Warren Presidency: ‘She’s Gotta Be Stopped!’

CNBC host Jim Cramer gave Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren an unintentional boost when he said that Wall Street executives are privately telling him that “She’s got to be stopped!”

On Tuesday’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Cramer told co-hosts David Faber and Dominic Chu that Wall Street executives are quaking in their boots at the prospect of a Warren presidency.

He began by talking about Wells Fargo’s struggle to find a new CEO.

“I still wonder what it’s like to have no CEO. In the end, I know, Elizabeth Warren don’t listen, I favor CEOs,” Cramer cracked.

He went on to ask “how is it possible that this company cannot find a CEO? I mean, are they worried about Elizabeth Warren attacking…”

“Of course they are, of course they are, of course that person is. Why wouldn’t they be?” Faber said. “If she becomes president, what do you think’s going to happen to the banks?”

“Well it’s not, it would be a sub-optimal situation for the banks,” Cramer said.

He went on to add that “when you get off the desk and you talk to executives, they are more fearful of her winning,” and said those executives are telling him “Look, she’s gotta be stopped! She’s gotta be stopped!”

Faber concurred, telling Cramer “I hear it too, and it’s another reason why companies are being implored to do things now. If you want to get something done, M & A [mergers and acquisitions], or anything, think about doing it soon, because come early to mid-2020, if Elizabeth Warren is rolling along, everybody’s going to be like ‘That’s it.'”

“So you’re hearing it too,” Cramer said.

Warren gleefully took up the mantle, tweeting a clip of the segment along with the caption “I’m Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message.”

I’m Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message. https://t.co/2Ewkbm0ZwA — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 10, 2019

Watch the clip above, via CNBC.

