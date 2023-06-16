RFK Jr. Tells Joe Rogan He’s ‘Gotta Be Careful’ About US Government Attempting to Assassinate Him

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Joe Rogan that he’s “gotta be careful” about avoiding and thwarting possible attempts on his life by the U.S. Government in an episode released on Thursday, doubling down on his advocacy for the theory that the Central Intelligence Agency killed his uncle, President John F. Kennedy.

The candidate told Rogan that his uncle recognized that the CIA wanted to involve the U.S. military in as many conflicts as possible. “He said. ‘I wanna take the CIA and shatter it into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds”” recalled Kennedy of the moments after the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba. “And for the next thousand days of his presidency, he was at war with his military and intelligence apparatus.”

He went on to draw a connection between JFK’s reticence to escalate the war in Vietnam with his assassination.

“But what do you think happens when you get into office? You’re talking about your uncle who was assassinated and you believe the intelligence agencies were a part of that. What happens to you?” inquired Rogan.

“Well, I gotta be careful,” replied Kennedy Jr.. “You know, I’m aware of that and you know, I’m aware of that danger and I don’t live in fear of it at all. But I’m not stupid about it and I take precautions.”

Kennedy has in the past asserted that “there is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder,” adding that he thinks “it’s beyond a reasonable doubt at this point.” Kennedy has performed surprisingly well in Democratic primary polls, though he has little to no chance of upsetting President Joe Biden.

Watch the clip above via The Joe Rogan Experience on YouTube.

