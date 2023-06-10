Fox Hosts Tease FBI Document Shows Biden Was ‘Paid $5 Million’ Bribe — Then Report Fox Source Says It ‘Doesn’t Say That’

Fox News hosts teased an FBI document that showed President Joe Biden was “paid $5 million” — then reported after the break that Fox News reporting says the document “didn’t say that.”

At issue is a form containing secondhand allegations relayed by a confidential FBI source that had already been checked out during then-President Donald Trump’s tenure in the White House. It became the subject of an ostentatious contempt threat when the FBI refused to release it on the grounds it would compromise sources.

Thursday, Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram contradicted claims from Republican lawmakers who were permitted to view the form under secure conditions — and other Fox News reporting — saying “a source familiar with the document tells Fox, quote, ‘The document does not say Joe Biden received any payments.’ Still, the GOP is going for the jugular.”

On Friday afternoon’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered, co-host Emily Compagno teased the story with the claim that the document shows a $5 million bribe.

But after the break, co-host Kayleigh McEnany noted the Fox News source “says that the document doesn’t say that Joe Biden directly received payments” and admitted “We don’t know exactly what’s in there just yet”:

EMILY COMPAGNO: So much more to come. House Republicans say they viewed an FBI document that shows a foreign national paid then-Vice President Biden $5 million in exchange for policy decisions. That’s next. (COMMERCIAL BREAK) KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Well, House Republicans say they viewed an FBI document in a secure room on Capitol Hill that alleges a foreign national paid. Then Vice President Joe Biden $5 million in exchange for policy decisions involving Burisma. That’s the Ukrainian gas company where his son Hunter sat on the board. A source familiar with the document, however, says that the document doesn’t say that Joe Biden directly received payments. The president responding to those very serious allegations with a joke. REPORTER: Bribery allegation Congresswoman Nancy made. Sir. Suzanne, any evidence that we filed that he sold out the country, do you have a response to congressional Republicans? PRESIDENT BIDEN: Where’s the money? I’m joking. That’s a bunch of malarkey. KAYLEIGH MCENANY: So, Pete, the alleged payment, Republicans say it’s in the documents. Some of them do. Another source saying it’s not. So we haven’t seen the document. We don’t know exactly what’s in there just yet, Pete. But the Burisma payments, allegedly, one of the policy decisions at hand was the firing of this prosecutor, Viktor Shokin.

The panel of co-hosts then proceeded with the segment as if the document said the thing their own network’s source says that it didn’t say.

According to Mediaite, these congressional investigations have thus far yielded headlines

