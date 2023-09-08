Jimmy Fallon Issues Apology After ‘Toxic’ Workplace Claims From Staff: ‘I Feel So Bad’

Jimmy Fallon has apologized to his staff after a bombshell report revealed that staffers considered the environment of The Tonight Show to be toxic and triggering.

On Thursday, Rolling Stone released an exposé, speaking with sixteen former and current staff members about Fallon’s “erratic” behavior. The staffers explained that Fallon’s behavior varied between two categories, “Good Jimmy Days” and “Bad Jimmy Days.”

Allegations of toxicity in the workplace and ever-changing leadership were a common thread amongst staffers, with some saying they experienced intimidation and belittling from higher-ups and even Fallon himself. At times, Fallon’s behavior was attributed to the comedian possibly being drunk at work.

Rolling Stone attempted to reach out to all nine showrunners who have helmed the show over the past nine years but all declined to “comment about the program’s namesake on the record – they wouldn’t even give statements of support, as is common in the entertainment industry.”

According to Variety, Fallon held a staff Zoom call where he apologized for his behavior.

“It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends,” Fallon told the staff, currently on strike, during the brief meeting.

“I feel so bad I can’t even tell you. I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people,” he exclaimed.

