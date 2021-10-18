President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were captured on camera defying an indoor mask mandate over the weekend in order to dine at an upscale eatery in Washington, D.C.

Photographers found the unmasked duo at Georgetown’s Fiola Mare — along with masked Secret Service personnel — on Saturday evening. The president was captured cradling a blue face mask in his hands as he departed. The first lady’s mask was not seen.

President Biden & First Lady Jill caught on video MASKLESS during dinner date at the upscale Fiola Mare restaurant in Washington, DC — in violation of the district’s indoor mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/j5zYr3eF5p — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 18, 2021

Masks have been mandatory in the nation’s capital this year since Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) imposed a mandate in July. Citing the mandate on its website, Fiola Mare notes, “Per CDC guidance and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s executive order, all individuals over age 2 are required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be always worn while in our restaurants, except while eating and drinking. Thank you for understanding.”

Bowser was similarly nailed in July for consorting in public without a mask when she officiated a wedding at The Line DC, where photographs captured her consorting maskless with other guests in an indoor setting.

“We continue to emphasize everyone should be vaccinated as soon as possible and to wear a mask at indoor public settings to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your neighbors,” Bowser said in a statement at the time.

