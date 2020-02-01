Joe Biden Confronts Prank Comics Posing as Voters at Iowa Town Hall: I Understand ‘Why Your Wife Left You’

Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was interrupted twice by pranksters during a rally, one of whom he cut down by quipping along with the prankster’s premise.

Vice President Biden held a town hall in North Liberty, Iowa after securing the endorsement of the Amalgamated Transit Union on Saturday, and several minutes into his remarks was interrupted by a young man in the audience.

“Mr. Vice President, my wife recently left me, she is divorcing me, what can I do to get her back?” said the young man, who turned out to be Jason Selvig of the comedy duo The Good Liars.

“What advice could you give somebody like me to get her back?” Selvig asked.

“I’ll talk to you afterwards okay?” Biden said, adding “I’m happy to, I promise I’ll talk to you afterwards, all right?”

“Well, could we just get this out right now because we’re, you know we’re live,” Selvig said.

“No, no we’re live,” Biden said, then cracked “I’m beginning to see why your wife left you.”

As the crowd laughed, Biden said “Come on man,” and when Selwig persisted, said “Sir, I promise you I’ll spend time with you afterwards, I promise you I will, okay? Thank you.”

Several minutes later, a man who turned out to be Davram Stiefler — the other allegedly Good Liar — stood up and said “Mr. Vice President I just want to say you’re a fine candidate and I’m planning on settling for Biden in 2020.”

As the crowd jeered at him to “Sit down,” Stiefler added “I think you could also, for Biden, and be the Hillary of 2020.”

As the crowd chanted Let’s go Joe” and the man left, Biden laughed and said “I’ll tell you man, I thought they were exaggerating when they said, the Republicans said they were sending out 80 people to participate in the Democratic caucus here. Well I’m not sure who he’s with, but hey by the way, give us back your Joe shirt, okay?”

The man’s shirt said “Settle for Biden.”

The duo have performed many pranks that are detailed on their Twitter page, usually against President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

Watch the clips above via NowThisPolitics.

