WATCH: Fox News Host Caught On Hot Mic Roasting Bad Security at WHCD Before Shooting

Fox News host Jimmy Failla was caught on a hot mic roasting lax security at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday — before a gunman bolted past a security checkpoint and exchanged gunfire with authorities.

Failla, a comedian who hosts the late-night show Fox News Saturday Night, handled live shots for the network and conducted red carpet interviews with attendees making their way to the ballroom. That feed, apparently unknown to Failla, also went out to Fox affiliates across the country.

Video circulating on X picked up Failla’s candid comments about security, which is now under scrutiny for not being tight enough.

Failla can be heard making the prescient comments, “Looks like they have like two random chicks holding the front door open. Like, guys, they’re not even trying anymore…I just mean, like, they’re not even Secret Service people. It’s like the girls who work here are holding the door. Even if it were the guy, that wouldn’t even make it better…Like, they might as well put a door stop in. They put up a door stop and a scarecrow, you know, f*ck with this guy.”

Yikes! Fox 5 caught on hot mic talking about the security at the Correspondents Dinner. "They have like two random chicks holding the front door open. Like guys, they're not even trying anymore…they're not even secret service people. It's like the girls who work here are… pic.twitter.com/5IZCTYQfzs — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) April 27, 2026

On Sunday, Failla told Fox News host Trace Gallagher where he was when the situation erupted at the Washington Hilton.

“I had just left the red carpet where we had finished taping some red carpet interviews before the dinner, and as I was walking into the room, I heard what sounded like chaos, and I saw men charging the stage,” Failla said. “My initial take was, that was an attack on President Trump, and I hit the deck only to see him whisked away.”

Failla continued:

And then, of course, all of the chaos that ensued in the room of people getting locked in and, you know, there’s so much intensity in that room to begin with because we were there for a party. That’s the thing that makes this so much more insane, is Trump had put his animosity aside with the people many people blame for the tension in our politics, the ones calling him Hitler and calling him the gestapo. Trump was there to be the adult in the room, and make good, and have a nice time at a dinner he had never attended. So, the fact that this somehow wound with up superseding that anyway because of this sickness that permeates our society, like, I’m glad the president wants to go forward. Do we need a more secure location? Obviously. But I don’t think as a people we should just accept that this is standard operating procedure now, because it’s not and it shouldn’t be.

Failla added, “We’re very shaken up, and I knew security was bad the minute they let my team in. I just didn’t know it was that bad.”

The alleged gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, was charged Monday with attempting to assassinate President Trump.

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