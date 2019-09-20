Former Vice President Joe Biden demanded that the White House both “stop stonewalling” an intelligence official’s whistleblower complaint and “immediately release the transcripts” of a July phone call between President Donald Trump and the new Ukrainian president.

In a new statement released by his campaign, Biden said that, if the latest report about the July call between the two leaders is true, Trump’s actions reveal that “there is truly no bottom to President Trump’s willingness to abuse his power and abuse our country.”

Biden’s response came after yet another bombshell revelation in the ongoing saga of an anonymous whistleblower complaint about Trump made by a high-ranking member of the intelligence community. This latest, stunning development came Friday in a Wall Street Journal story that reported the president encouraged the new Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden roughly eight separate times in a July phone call. At the time of the call, the White House had been withholding $250 million in aid to the country that Congress had already approved. That aid package was finally released to Ukraine just days ago.

“Such clear-cut corruption damages and diminishes our institutions of government by making them the tools of a personal political vendetta,” Biden said in the statement. “At minimum, Donald Trump should immediately release the transcript of the call in question, so that the American people can judge for themselves, and direct the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to stop stonewalling and release the whistleblower notification to Congress.”

Photo credit: Scott Olson, Getty Images.

