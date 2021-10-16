Joe Biden Takes Shot At Defund Movement During Police Memorial: ‘There Are Going To Be More Resources, Not Fewer’

President Joe Biden took a clear shot at the “Defund the Police” movement during a speech at the Capitol in honor of fallen police officers.

On Saturday, the president and the First Lady Jill Biden honored the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020 at the 40th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on the West Front of the United States Capitol.

Biden delivered impassioned remarks speaking out against the Jan. 6 insurrection, and repeatedly invoking his own grief over the loss of his son Beau Biden as a way to relate to the families of the fallen.

But he also made a clear effort to push back on the “Defund the Police” movement — and the false accusations that he supports it — in one portion of the speech.

Biden thanked the FOP “for sincerely trying to reach an agreement on meaningful reforms,” but said “They need help to do better.”

It’s a hard time to be a police officer in America, so we want to make sure you have the tools to be the partners and the protectors of communities need. that when you look at what your communities need and what you’re being asked to do. There isn’t going to be, there are going to be more resources, not fewer resources, to help you do your job. That’s why I propose we invest. We invest again in community policing. We know works. One thing that protects cops is another cop, and the training you in the community have requested the community-based programs and interventions that can stop violence before it starts. Provide specific guidance explaining that communities can and should use funds from the American Rescue Plan. $350 billion in aid to cities, states, counties, tribes to hire retain officers. Many cities from Albuquerque to St. Paul are doing just that. And I propose an additional $300 million in my budget to support community policing across the country. It’s hard when you don’t know the community, and the most important way to get to know them has more police.

Biden and most mainstream Democrats have taken pains to distance themselves from the Defund movement, and this appears to be another example of this. White House Director of Research Megan Apper retweeted Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich, who framed the quote as speaking “against defund police movement”:

POTUS speaks against defund police movement: “They need help to do better. It’s a hard time to be a police officer in America, so I want to make sure you have the tools. There are going to be more resources, not fewer, so you can do your job.” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 16, 2021

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com