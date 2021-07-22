WATCH: Joe Biden Swats Reporter’s Defund the Police Question With Burn on GOP, Then Walks Off

President Joe Biden sharply dismissed a question on Democrats who have expressed support for “Defund the Police” with a one-liner highlighting the extremes of the Republican Party, then turned on his heel and walked away.

President Biden spoke briefly to reporters upon his arrival at the White House following his CNN town hall Wednesday night, one of whom asked him to “clarify” remarks about Democratic support for police.

“Can you clarify what you said about no, that there’s no one in the Democratic Party is anti-police, I know that you have said that you don’t want to defund the police…” the reporter asked, as Biden interrupted to protest.

“I didn’t say that,” Biden interjected. (During the town hall, moderator Don Lemon asked about a perception that Democrats are “anti-police,” and Biden replied “They aren’t saying ‘Joe Biden is anti-police.’ Cops are not saying that about Joe Biden. They know me. Period!”)

“That is not the Democratic Party’s position,” Biden told the reporter. “I am the Democratic party. I am the president. So is the speaker of the House, so is the majority leader. We are not defunding the police, and have not.”

“Are there people who, in the Democratic party, who want to who want to defund…?” the reporter asked.

Biden lowered his gaze and said, “Are there people in the Republican party who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?”

“I’m not sure,” the reporter began, which prompted Biden to audibly huff, wave dismissively, and walk off as the reporter tried to restate the question.

The reporter was referring to members of the self-styled members of The Squad who have expressed support for the movement to defund police, which sometimes means actually defunding but more often means diverting some budgetary resources from police to other programs.

Bide was referring to a significant number of elected Republicans — like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — who have publicly expressed a belief in the QAnon conspiracy.

Watch above via KFVS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com