President Joe Biden’s approval rating hit a record low this month, according to a new survey.

The president’s approval rating among registered voters dropped a point compared to November, according to the NPR/PBS/Marist findings released on Monday — with only 41 percent saying they approved of his performance. Midwestern voters gave him the lowest marks, with 30 percent saying they approved of his performance, while Northeastern voters gave him the highest rating, at 51 percent. Voters in the South fell nearly on the statistical average, with 42 percent saying they approved of his work, while voters in the West gave him a 43 percent rating.

The numbers represent a 13 point decline for Biden from his peak in April when 54 percent said they approved. His approval fell close to its current level in August when it hit 43 percent amid the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Other than gradually softening support, the president’s rating has failed to move significantly in either direction in more recent months, despite mixed news on jobs growth and November’s announcement from the Labor Department that inflation had reached a 30-year high.

The survey was also conducted before Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) weekend announcement that he would not support Biden’s $2 trillion”Build Back Better” spending request, leaving Democrats in disarray as they seek a defining accomplishment to sell voters ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Tuesday’s poll found Biden already experienced more opposition from Democrats than support from Republicans, with 11 percent of Democrats saying they disapproved of his performance compared to just 5 percent of Republicans who said they approved.

Researchers said the study included 1,400 adults contacted between Dec. 11 and 13, of whom 1,310 were registered to vote. The margin of error was 4.1 percent.

