Joe Scarborough BLASTS Trump Officials’ Disastrous Fox News Interviews: ‘This is Why the Markets are Freaking Out!’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough blasted a pair of disastrous interviews in which Trump administration officials dodged important questions about the coronavirus, saying “This is why the markets are freaking out!”

Friday morning’s edition of Morning Joe featured extended clips from Sean Hannity’s interview with HHS Secretary Alex Azar — in which Azar fired a word salad shooter at the question of when everyone who needs a COVID-19 test will able to get one — and Martha MacCallum’s interview with CMS head Seema Varma in which Varma repeatedly dodged questions about potential ventilator shortages.

The clips were followed by stunned looks and utterances from the hosts.

“Martha MacCallum went back at her three times,” Scarborough said of Varma. “The answer was, instead of ventilators, she talked about rapid dialog, we’re going to have rapid dialogue.”

“And Willie, the head of HHS was asked a very direct question,” Scarborough said to co-host Willie Geist. “Sean Hannity asked a question following up on what the president said, if you want to test you can get a test, Sean Hannity asked a question, I think the most important question actually that Americans want to know right now, if I want a test for my parents, if I want to test my grandparents, if I want to test for my child, for my boy or girl that have an underlying health condition, can I get it?”

“Azar didn’t answer, what did he say, he said we’re going to try to make it quote ‘a more seamless experience,” Scarborough said, mockingly.

He paused and added “This is why the markets are freaking out! This is why the markets have lost the majority of what they gained under Donald Trump as president. These questions have to be answered!”

He then referenced reporting that up to 21 million people in the U.S. could be hospitalized from the virus and said “That means over 20 million Americans could be without hospital beds. We need answers, and none of the president’s men or women are giving answers, not to ‘fake media,’ but to host on Fox news!”

“To Sean Hannity of all people, to Sean Hannity, he’s asking a good question there and he didn’t get an answer,” Geist said and added “The reason you see tap dancing around this is there is no good answer. The answer to ‘If someone is sick can they got a test?’ is a resounding no right now. Absolutely not. You cannot get a test if you don’t feel well.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

