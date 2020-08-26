Joe Scarborough Rips ‘Absolutely Shameless’ Melania Trump: No Mention of Mika’s Bleeding Face, or ‘When I Was a Murderer?’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough lit into First Lady Melania Trump’s RNC speech, calling her “absolutely shameless” for “lecturing” about social media while ignoring President Donald Trump’s many episodes of online cruelty.

On Wednesday morning’s Morning Joe, Scarborough described some of the happenings at night 2 of the RNC, and said you also had Melania actually criticizing people who were mean on social media, and gossipers.”

“Of course, never heard her criticize her own husband when he said that Mika was bleeding badly from a facelift,” Scarborough said bitterly, describing one attack that Trump made on Mika Brzezinski, Scarborough’s wife and co-host.

“Or when I was a murderer,” Scarborough continued, referencing a vicious smear Trump repeatedly pursued over an intern who tragically died of natural causes, “or when a woman who had passed away tragically 19 years ago, her husband was begging Donald Trump to stop being so hateful and causing their family extraordinary pain, begging him to stop and he just continued, over and over again causing pain for that family.”

“I’m just, I never heard Melania say anything, never heard her say anything when Donald Trump talked about bleeding badly from a facelift, but somebody used her child’s name in a pun and oh my God, locusts were descending from the heavens. It was the end of the world,” he said, referencing a White House reaction to Barron Trump’s name being invoked by a witness to Congress.

“So I guess she’s fine with Donald Trump savaging other people everyday, causing immeasurable pain, being the most extraordinarily hateful, malevolent force in American politics on a personal level in his constant daily attacks, but she’s going to stand up and lecture? About gossip? She’s inside the house, going to lecture about gossip? And she’s going to lecture about the meanness of social media? I mean seriously. Talk about being a shameless, absolutely shameless,” Scarborough said.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

