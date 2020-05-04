President Donald Trump opened his workweek by going after Joe Scarborough and raised specious allegations from the Morning Joe co-host’s days in Congress.

Trump has recently taken issue with the consistent criticism he receives from MSNBC’s influential morning show, and on Monday morning derided NBC News’ parent company Comcast as “Concast” before suggesting the opening up of a “long overdue Florida Cold Case” involving Scarborough. Trump tweeted:

“Concast” should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough. I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is “nuts”. Besides, bad ratings! #OPENJOECOLDCASE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020

The “Florida Cold Case” here is the death of Lori Klausutis, the 28-year-old intern found dead in Scarborough’s district office when he was still serving as U.S. Congressman for Florida’s 1st Congressional district. An autopsy concluded that Klausutis’ death happened after heart problems caused her to fall and hit her head on a desk in 2001.

Even though there were no indications of foul play or suicide, the tragedy prompted a number of conspiracy theories. While a call to open “cold case” from the White House would typically be taken very seriously and lead to action from local authorities, Trump’s efforts to hector his on-air will likely be ignored and treated as the empty threats of embarrassment that they are designed to be.

President Trump is reportedly an avid cable news viewer, though his communications team has tried in vain to claim that the Commander in Chief is too busy to spend time watching the very television shows that he regularly tweets about.

Some may find it curious that the President of the United States is spending precious time tweeting about cable news programs when nearly 70,000 American citizens have died from the coronavirus, a pandemic that has not yet tabled off in U.S. deaths in the manner that many of hoped for.

