MSNBC host and former Congressman Joe Scarborough said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden needs to improve his share of the vote among Florida Hispanics in order to win the state.

Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist noted polling showed Biden “running up the score” among older voters in his campaign against President Donald Trump, but that Latinos were “keeping Trump in the game.”

Scarborough said that posed a challenge for Biden’s campaign. “That’s a question, what’s going to happen with the Puerto Rican vote,” Scarborough said. “The Biden campaign knew four weeks ago. They were talking four weeks ago about their problem in Florida with Hispanic voters, turning out the same sort of numbers for Joe Biden that Hillary Clinton got, and they said they were having problems especially with Latino men. And so that remains a challenge.”

Scarborough added: “You look at the numbers coming out of Miami-Dade yesterday, and again, it’s still early voting. There’s still a long way to go. Democrats tend to vote more on the weekend. Republicans tend to vote more on the week. We’ll see what happens this weekend, but if Joe Biden can match Hillary Clinton’s numbers among Latino voters from 2016, then you’ve got to like his chances in Florida.”

Biden was scheduled to visit Tampa on Thursday, on the state’s Gulf Coast, in addition to South Florida’s heavily Democratic Broward County, where turnout for the party has lagged. Trump was also scheduled to visit Tampa before heading to a rally in North Carolina.

Scarborough said the outcome of the state’s election would come down to the wire. “Democrats and Republicans alike think this race is going to be decided by 100,000 votes or less, which means it’s going to be well within a percentage point. And so every single vote counts.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]