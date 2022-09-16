John Kirby Scolds Reporter For Asking If He’s The ‘Second Press Secretary’ at White House

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby scolded Today News Africa chief White House correspondent Simon Ateba for asking if he’s the “second press secretary” at the White House.

During Friday’s White House press briefing, Ateba asked Kirby whether Biden thinks Ukraine is winning the war against Russia. He then asked whether Kirby is doing the same job as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“There seems to be some confusion about what your role is, what type of question[s] we should ask you. Sometimes you act like the second press secretary,” he said. “Can you explain exactly what your job is at the White House and if you’re the second press secretary, what type of question we should ask you … is it on national security?”

Ateba explained that he’s “asking is because almost everywhere I go, I have Black people [are] telling me that the reason you’re at the White House is to undermine the first female Black secretary.”

“So can you clarify that?” he asked.

Toward the end of Ateba’s question, Kirby looked down, appearing annoyed, and seeming to take exception to the question:

If anyone gets any kind of idea in their head that taking away from Karine or her work, that’s really regrettable. And I’m very sorry that that’s any impression that anyone would have. I am simply working at the National Security Council, on national security communications. And with her good graces I’m able to come up here every now and then to talk to you about national security issue. That’s my portfolio. That’s where I’m limited. That’s where I’ll stay. And I do it at her invitation and with her approval to come up here. That’s the focus. I’m happy to answer national security questions and that’s about it.

Watch above via CSPAN.

