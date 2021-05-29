Jon Scott, Gordon Chang Take a Victory Lap Over NPR, WaPo, Politifact on Wuhan-Covid Probe

Fox News’ Jon Scott and Gordon Chang took aim on Saturday at a slew of media outlets that advised readers last year to believe Covid-19 emerged naturally while claiming any theory to the contrary — including some aired by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson — had been debunked.

“There were several articles sort of pooh-poohing the whole notion that this could have come out of the laboratory in Wuhan,” Scott noted in an evening segment with Chang. Those headlines included National Public Radio’s “Scientists Debunk Lab Accident Theory of Pandemic Emergence,” The Washington Post’s “Tom Cotton Keeps Repeating a Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory that Was Already Debunked,” and Politifact’s “Tucker Carlson Guest Airs Debunked Conspiracy Theory that Covid-19 was created In a Lab.”

Scott added: “Now, all of a sudden, in 2021, the world seems to be singing a different tune.”

Chang said the media had become more open to alternative theories with President Joe Biden in the White House, as well as China’s refusal to cooperate with investigators.

“A part of it is … President Trump’s no longer in the White House, and so that has sort of cooled political passions,” Chang said. “It’s just … an accumulation of developments. What China did when it prevented the World Health Organization from completing that mission earlier this year is significant. They … identified 174 patient cases that they thought would be critical in helping to trace the origin, and China has just absolutely refused to let them see that. I think that has changed opinion, and not just in the U.S., but also in Europe as well.”

Media critics have been on a roll since Biden said this week that he had asked intelligence agencies to further investigate whether the Wuhan Institute of Virology played a role in creating Covid-19.

The Wall Street Journal’s Holman Jenkins expressed additional criticism in a Saturday op-ed flaying NPR and other media outlets. “On what basis was the lab leak theory ruled out for months by the media despite the lack of any evidence or logic for ruling it out? We’re bad journalists, has been the unembarrassed answer from the media this week in a wide array of print and online publications as well as National Public Radio.”

