Jonathan Chait and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Take Friendly Fire for Defending Fired Star Wars Actor Gina Carano: ‘Stop This Bullsh*t’

By Tommy ChristopherFeb 13th, 2021, 8:47 am

MSNBC host Chris Hayes and liberal New York magazine writer Jonathan Chait took heavy fire online for defending former The Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano.

Carano’s exit from the series was announced after the latest uproar over her social media posts, which included a comparison of American conservatives with persecuted and murdered Jews in Nazi Germany.

Chait wrote a lengthy commentary entitled “Firing Actors for Being Conservative Is Another Hollywood Blacklist,” in which he directly compared Carano’s situation with that of people who were persecuted during the McCarthy era.

To underscore the point, Chait tweeted the article with the caption “I don’t see any principled distinction between the 50s Hollywood blacklist and what just happened to Gina Carano.”

He also defended her from the charge of antisemitism, writing that “overheated comparisons to Nazi Germany are quite common, and, more to the point, not anti-Semitic. There is no hint anywhere in this post of sympathy for Nazis or blame for their victims.”

Hayes chimed in to agree, tweeting the article and writing “I’ve got my quibbles here and there, but basically agree with this.”

Both faced severe backlash, much of it from other liberals who saw some key differences between Carano and the McCarthy blacklist, disagreed on the antisemitism issue, or otherwise rejected the premise that Carano was fired simply for being conservative.

Chait had his defender.

Hayes engaged some of the criticism, and eventually honed his commentary somewhat.

In announcing Carano’s departure, Lucasfilm released a statement that read “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

