Josh Hawley Says He Supports Commission to Investigate Attack on the U.S. Capitol

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) says he supports a commission to look into the attack on the U.S. Capitol — despite the possibility that such a commission could investigate his own conduct.

Speaking with the Washington Post on Tuesday, the Missouri senator said he backed a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack, but objected to proposals from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to limit the commission to Democratic members.

“I agree with my fellow Republican senators here that I think a commission would be useful,” Hawley said. “But it’s got to be truly bipartisan, and it ought to be done on the framework — on the style and the pattern of the 9/11 commission. Which is not what the Democrats have proposed. Not what Nancy Pelosi’s proposed.”

Of course, the major difference between the 9/11 commission and the proposed commission on the Capitol riot is that the conduct of Republican members of Congress has not come into question with regards to the former. Hawley, in particular, has drawn intense criticism for his behavior ahead of the Capitol riot. On the morning of Jan. 6, as he walked into the building, Hawley raised his fist in acknowledgement and support for the pro-Trump crowd gathered outside.

“I waved to them, gave them the thumbs up, pumped my fist to them and thanked them for being there, and they had every right to do that,” Hawley told the Post on Tuesday.

Hawley, who also objected to the election outcome, and relentlessly pushed the conspiracy theory that the election was somehow rigged against former President Donald Trump, has previously and repeatedly taken umbrage with the notion that he was complicit in the Capitol riot.

“That’s outrageous,” Hawley said on Feb. 23. “I would say that’s absolutely outrageous and an utter lie and no one I think who knows any of the facts alleges any such thing.”

Watch above, via the Washington Post.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]