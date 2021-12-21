A journalist was removed from a conference hosted by pro-Trump youth organization Turning Point USA after he repeatedly asked Kyle Rittenhouse about his support for Black Lives Matter.

The journalist, Elad Eliahu, posted video of the incident on Monday, showing him run up and try to approach Rittenhouse, who was surrounded by a security entourage. Eliahu had a microphone in his hand as he asked, “Mr. Rittenhouse, can you explain why you support BLM?” A security guard can be seen grabbing Eliahu and pushing him away from Rittenhouse.

“I’m not a threat,” said Eliahu. “Hey, Mr. Rittenhouse, can you tell me why you support BLM?”

Eliahu was pushed aside by a security guard and then grabbed and dragged to the side by another.

“I’m allowed to be here,” said Eliahu as he tried to get back to Rittenhouse.

“You’re pushing me, bro,” said Eliahu in response to the second security guard not taking kindly to Eliahu pushing him.

Eliahu’s press pass was revoked and the journalist was threatened with criminal trespassing were he to re-enter the AmericaFest conference.

A Turning Point USA spokesperson told The Daily Beast that Eliahu “rushed Kyle a little too aggressively” and that Eliahu failed to listen to security telling him to stand back.

“He is for sure not coming back to AmericaFest,” said the spokesperson.

Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse was acquitted last month on all state-level charges related to the shootings.

In an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson following the verdict, Rittenhouse said, “I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement. I support peacefully demonstrating.”

Elijah Schaffer, a host with the right-wing outlet The Blaze, criticized the revocation of Eliahu’s press credential:

I’m not sure what that security guard was thinking? Elad wasn’t a threat and was acting like a normal, eager journalist Kyle is definitely an at risk speaker so I get security not taking the question and removing Elad from the envoy A warning would have sufficed here instead — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) December 21, 2021

Watch above, via Eliahu.

