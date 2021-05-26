JUST IN: 8 Victims and 1 Suspect Dead in San Jose VTA Mass Shooting, Explosive Device Found — According to Sheriff’s Office

Nine people, including eight victims and the shooter, are dead in the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail facility shooting in San Jose, California according to the latest briefing from the Sheriff’s office and other authorities. An unknown number of additional victims were present at the time of the shooting.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s information officer Deputy Russell Davis conducted the presser, which included updates from city and county officials as well as the FBI and the VTA. Authorities specify that the suspected killer was a VTA employee.

VTA spokesperson Brandi Childress said that at least two employees were taken to the hospital, one of whom is among the deceased.

A building fire elsewhere in the city is connected to the shooting, and authorities described detecting at least one explosive device on the scene through the use of a bomb sniffing dog, and are attempting to clear the building of any other potential devices before conducting searches.

“It’s just very difficult for everyone to be able to try and wrap their heads around and understand what has happened. And I just want say again I’m so sorry for what’s occurred, but I’m very proud of our VTA employees,” said VTA Board Chair Glenn Hendricks in emotional remarks as he explained the light rail service would be shut off for the day starting at noon.

Multiple speakers at the presser pointed out that the VTA employees stayed on the job throughout the pandemic in order to help keep front line and essential workers on the job.

The FBI described the scene as “sizeable” and expect the investigation to take some time, but there will be another update later this afternoon.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

