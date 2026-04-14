‘Political Assassination’: Jesse Watters Says Democratic Party ‘Pulled The Trigger’ On Swalwell

Fox News host Jesse Watters called Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) resignation from Congress a “political assassination,” claiming on Tuesday that the events leading up to his departure were “highly orchestrated” by the Democratic Party.

Swalwell faced a wave of accusations of sexual assault and harassment over the last few weeks, with claims ranging from explicit texts to multiple claims of rape. Many of his staff resigned as the backlash rose, and a group of current and former staffers issued a statement in support of his accusers. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and House Ethics Committee opened investigations into the congressman, who suspended his campaign for California governor on Sunday and announced his resignation from Congress on Monday. The congressman admitted to “mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past,” in his resignation statement, but vowed to “fight the serious, false allegation made against me.”

Watters discussed Swalwell’s fall from grace on The Five, claiming the congressman’s party was aware of the allegations for years and only acted on them when it served Democrats’ interests.

“Well, the Democrat machine’s pretty slimy,” he said. “If you think about it, Nancy Pelosi was Eric Swalwell’s mentor. She put him on the House Intel Committee, kept him there even after Fang Fang. [Hakeem] Jeffries put him on the January 6th committee, so he was sponsored.”

He continued:

He was a rising star, and they used him as a weapon to hurt Trump, and they looked the other way at all these shenanigans until he threatened their power in California, and then kaboom, coup, nooked on the eve of the primary. First shot fired Friday in the home town paper, San Francisco Chronicle. That hurts. It was local. And then over the weekend, you just see a domino of endorsements collapse. CNN gets the woman in spot shadow. The network CBS now have three women face out there. And then Monday, he takes himself out. They didn’t even need this woman on Tuesday, who accused him of choking her, raping her, and drugging her. This was highly orchestrated, professionally organized. This was a political assassination. And I think it was only possible because the Democrat machine knew about all of this for years, and everybody in Washington’s admitting they knew about it. Everybody’s admitting this was all out there. Did the reporters dig? No. Did the Democrats protect the women? No. Not at all. I think it all happened the way Biden went down. They covered up his brain, then he blew himself up at the debate, became a liability, threatened all their seats, and the coup happened. Same thing here. So the Democratic machine is ruthless. They survive on blackmail, coverups, and coups. Now, Trump took on the Republican machine in ’16 and won, but so far the Democrat machine remains unbeaten. And I’m not saying Swalwell’s a victim. He did this to him– he put the gun to his head, but the Democrat party pulled the trigger.

Watch above via Fox News.

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