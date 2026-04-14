Gregg Phillips, the head of FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery, was reportedly told by officials in President Donald Trump’s administration to stop posting about his claim that he was once teleported to a Waffle House.

Phillips’ claims first came to light in a March report highlighting his history of violent political rhetoric. Also noted in the story was Phillips’ January 2025 appearance on the Onward podcast, where he claimed to have been transported to the restaurant:

I was with my boys one time and I was telling them I was gonna go to Waffle House and get Waffle House. And I ended up at a Waffle House – this was in Georgia and I end up at a Waffle House like 50 miles away from where I was. And they said, “Where are you?” and I said, “A Waffle House.” And “a Waffle House where?” And I said, “Waffle House in Rome, Georgia.” And they said, “That’s not possible, you just left here a moment ago.” But it was possible. It was real.

“Teleporting is no fun,” he said. “It’s no fun because you don’t really know what you’re doing. You don’t really understand it, it’s scary, but yet um – but so real.”

Phillips doubled down on the story when his remarks resurfaced, even going so far as to accuse Truth Social of “blocking” his posts after discussing the Waffle House teleportation. The New York Times investigated Phillips’ claims, the conclusions of which are evident in the story headlined, “No One at Waffle House Remembers FEMA Official Who Says He Teleported In.”

CNN host Phil Mattingly discussed Phillips’ ongoing saga on Tuesday’s edition of The Lead after it was reighnighted yet again when Trump was asked about the subject last week. The host joked about the oddity of the story, calling it “the wildest Mad Libs of words.”

“In a brief interview with CNN, the president commented– commented on them. Sorry, this is like the wildest Mad Libs of words putting together,” said Mattingly. “He commented on the controversy, asking, quote, ‘What does teleport mean? Was he kidding?'”

When CNN clarified that Phillips was not joking, Trump said, “I don’t know anything about teleporting… It just sounds a little strange, but I know nothing about teleporting or him, but I’ll find out about it right now.”

Mattingly said that Phillips told CNN he was taking medication when the events occurred.

“When asked to explain this and several other examples, Phillips said these experiences happened while undergoing treatment for metastatic bone cancer, and he was heavily medicated on a self-prescribed experimental regimen,” Mattingly said. “Despite this, Phillips stands by his teleportation, saying, quote, ‘haters gonna hate.'”

The host went on to claim that Phillips had been told directly to stop posting about teleportation and has grown increasingly weary of Trump administration officials.

“According to a source familiar with the situation, since CNN’s reporting, Phillips has been quietly sidelined from parts of FEMA’s operation, pulled from a scheduled Capitol Hill hearing, and directed to stop posting about teleporting on Truth Social,” said Mattingly. “People close to Phillips say he has grown agitated and suspicious that Trump officials are working against him because of his comments.

Mattingly noted that many of those same officials told CNN that Phillips was doing well at FEMA. Phillips did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

Watch above via CNN.

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