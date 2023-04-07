Livid MAGA Figures Dogpile Marjorie Taylor Greene for Trashing Laura Loomer as Potential Trump Hire

MAGA world feuded on Friday after the New York Times reported that former President Donald Trump wants to hire proud Islamophobe and far-right flamethrower Laura Loomer for his 2024 campaign.

Loomer, whose long documented history of controversial statements saw her banned from most social media platforms and even Uber after refusing to ride with a Muslim driver, was immediately slammed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) following the report.

Greene shared the New York Times headline and wrote, “Laura Loomer is mentally unstable and a documented liar.”

“She can not be trusted. She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle,” Greene continued, adding:

She loves the alleged FBI informant and weirdo Nick Fuentes. She tried to get hired on the Ye campaign after the infamous Maralago dinner, but Kanye West refused to hire her so now she’s running to Trump. Never hire or do business with a liar.

Loomer hit back hard, accusing Greene of have a close relationship with avowed Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and hiring Milo Yiannopoulos as an intern in his office. Yiannopoulos later told NBC News he was in fact “the architect” behind the plan to have Trump sit down with Fuentes in the now infamous dinner.

NBC’s Marc Caputo reported Yiannopoulos told him he set up the dinner so “Fuentes to give Trump an unvarnished view of how a portion of his base views his candidacy.” Caputo also quoted Yiannopoulos, a former Breitbart editor with his own long history of unsavory comments, saying he wanted to make Trump’s life “miserable.”

.@RepMTG the only liar is YOU! You hired the foreign National who set up the dinner at Mar a Lago, and you spoke at AFPAC where you were more than happy to embrace Fuentes. Ye Asked me to work on his campaign, and I SAID NO because I told him I endorse Donald Trump, but I… https://t.co/OIGYPDSOck pic.twitter.com/2ejWWHVQTx — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 7, 2023

Loomer raged in her reply to Greene that “the only liar is YOU!”

“You hired the foreign National who set up the dinner at Mar a Lago, and you spoke at AFPAC where you were more than happy to embrace Fuentes,” Loomer added, referring to Yiannopoulos and Greene’s notorious address at Fuentes white nationalist conference – which she later claimed she did not about the group’s beliefs and neo-Nazi affiliations.

“Ye Asked me to work on his campaign, and I SAID NO because I told him I endorse Donald Trump, but I support his right to free speech. You are a liar,” Loomer continued, adding:

I have screenshots of you telling me you want me in Congress and that you were going to endorse me. You only changed your mind once you made deals with McCarthy. You’re a disloyal liar and you’re working with someone who said he “wanted to make Trump miserable by setting him up at Mar a Lago”

Ali Alexander, another prominent figure in MAGA world, quickly jumped to Loomer’s defense and confirmed “on the record” that Greene knowingly attended Fuentes’s white nationalist conference in February of 2022.

MTG says one thing but does another. I can CONFIRM that her attendance at AFPAC was not organic. It was planned, which the press has suspected but never had a source. I can confirm on the record now. She was courting Nick’s support. They made him edit part of his speech. https://t.co/z9CfvnUZmj — Ali Alexander (@ali) April 7, 2023

“She loves the alleged FBI informant and weirdo Nick Fuentes,” A;exander wrote, adding:

MTG says one thing but does another. I can CONFIRM that her attendance at AFPAC was not organic. It was planned, which the press has suspected but never had a source. I can confirm on the record now. She was courting Nick’s support. They made him edit part of his speech.

Times political reporters Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman who reported on Trump’s desire to hire Loomer noted that the idea is not particularly popular among his staff.

“Some of Mr. Trump’s aides are said to have concerns that such a hire will cause a backlash, given her history of inflammatory statements and her embrace of the Republican Party’s fringes,” the Times reported.

Loomer has twice lost Congressional races in Florida and is known for her close affiliation with longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone. Laura Trump grabbed headlines in 2020 for campaigning alongside Loomer who was famous at time for calling Islam a “cancer” and protesting outside Twitter’s headquarters with a yellow Star of David attached to her clothes to compare alleged censorship to the Holocaust.

