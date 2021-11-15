Alex Jones has now been found liable in all four defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

A Connecticut judge issued rulings in a fourth defamation lawsuit brought against Jones on Tuesday, following a previous ruling by Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, who found him liable for damages in three similar defamation lawsuits.

As reported by the New York Times, the Connecticut judge found Jones found guilty by default because he refused to turn over documents ordered by the courts, including financial records.

Jones and his attorney in Connecticut, Norman Pattis, had previously released a statement on the Infowars website condemning the Texas judge’s ruling.

“It takes no account of the tens of thousands of documents produced by the defendants, the hours spent sitting for depositions and the various sworn statements filed in these cases,” they said. “We are distressed by what we regard as a blatant abuse of discretion by the trial court. We are determined to see that these cases are heard on the merits.”

The lawsuits came after Jones called the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting “completely fake” and a “giant hoax” while on Infowars, despite the fact that 20 first-graders and six educators were killed that day.

The gunman, Adam Lanza, also fatally shot his mother at their Newtown home before going to the school, later killing himself as police arrived.

The Sandy Hook families have, therefore, successfully maintained that Jones profited from spreading conspiracy theories about the killings of their loved ones.

One Texas lawsuit was filed by Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, whose son Noah was killed in the shooting, while the two others were filed by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse was killed that day.

Juries in both Texas and Connecticut will now decide how much Jones owes the families in damages, in addition to court costs.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

