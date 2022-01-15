All Hostages at Beth Israel Synagogue in Texas Are Out Alive and Safe, Suspect Deceased (UPDATED)

All the hostages taken during a Shabbat service at Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, TX have been released and are safe, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tweeted Saturday night.

Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 16, 2022

The gunman had initially taken four people hostage, including the congregation’s rabbi. He later released one hostage amid negotiations, who was uninjured.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, “a loud bang followed by what sounded like gunfire was heard about 9:12 p.m.” outside the synagogue. Abbott’s tweet came approximately 20 minutes later.

Multiple reports stated that the gunman had demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist serving an 86-year-long sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.

UPDATE 10:59 p.m. ET: Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) told a Star-Telegram reporter in a text that the hostage-taker is dead.

UPDATE 11:16 p.m. ET: Through a statement from the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Siddiqui and her family condemned the hostage situation and denied initial reports that the hostage taker was her brother.

“We want to make it very well known that the hostage-taker is NOT Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s brother, who is not even in the same region where this horrible incident is taking place,” CAIR’s Houston chapter said in a statement shared by the Star-Telegram. “We want the hostage-taker to know that Dr. Aafia Siddiqui and her family strongly condemn this act and do not stand by you. Dr. Aafia’s family has always stood firm in advocating for the release of their sister from incarceration by legal and non-violent means only.”

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been confirmed by the FBI, is reportedly a 44-year-old Muslim British citizen who recently traveled to the U.S.

UPDATE 11:24 p.m. ET: Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller confirmed in a press conference that the hostage-taker is deceased.

“Sometime around 9 p.m. today, this evening, the HRT — the hostage rescue team — breached the synagogue,” Miller said. “They rescued the three hostages and the subject is deceased…This is a success due to the partnerships with have with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.”

The FBI said during the press conference that the four people who were taken hostage are not in need of medical attention and have been reunited with their families.

This story was breaking and has been updated with additional information and video from the press conference.

