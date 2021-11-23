JUST IN: Brian Laundrie Died of Gunshot to the Head, Autopsy Concludes

The attorney representing the family of Brian Laundrie has announced the final results of his autopsy, and it appears that his death was a suicide by gunshot.

Laundrie’s remains were discovered approximately one month ago after a lengthy manhunt. The hunt was launched as law enforcement deemed him a person of interest in connection with the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, whose death was ruled a homicide via strangulation after the discovery of her body.

Steven Bertolino, the lawyer for the Laundrie family, told the media he would release the forensic anthropologist results after the study of the body. Law & Crime, Mediaite’s sister website, has now obtained his statement saying Brian Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Bertolino said. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

