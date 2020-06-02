JUST IN: de Blasio Says New York City Curfew Extended Through June 7

New York City will extend nightly curfews through Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

“We will take steps immediately to ensure there will be peace and order today and tonight and all week in New York City,” de Blasio said at a daily press conference. “We are going to continue that curfew for the remainder of this week.”

New York City on Monday imposed a curfew for the first time in 75 years effective from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. De Blasio said the hours for the rest of the week would be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Despite 8,000 New York police officers deployed to enforce the curfew, the city suffered from large-scale destruction and looting that included up to hundreds of individuals breaking into Macy’s flagship store on Herald Square.

De Blasio said the police presence would increase but pleaded with community leaders, including members of New York’s city council, to condemn the violence. “We will ensure there are additional NYPD resources where they are needed. We’re going to work actively and strategically to stop any disorder. But again, community leaders need to be part of this effort.”

He added, “Reclaim your own streets and community. I want to hear that cacophony. I want to hear everyone speak up. … If you will not tolerate violence and disorder, speak up.”

