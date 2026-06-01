‘Sit Back and Relax’: Trump Rips ‘Unpatriotic Republicans,’ Democrats for Making His Iran Negotiations ‘MUCH Tougher’

President Donald Trump ripped “unpatriotic Republicans” and “Dumocrats” for “negatively chirping” about what he should do next as he attempts to conclude negotiations with Iran, warning the constant chatter was making his job much “tougher.”

The president lashed out in a 1 a.m. ET Truth Social post on Monday to urge lawmakers to “just sit back and relax” as he claimed, “It will all work out well in the end.”

He wrote:

Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us. But don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively “chirping,” at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever. Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end – It always does! President DJT

Moments later, the president followed up:

Has anyone ever seen a happy Dumocrat??? President DJT

Trump’s posts came after the U.S. military said it struck Iranian radar, air defense, and command-and-control sites in response to an attack on an American MQ-1 drone operating over international waters. U.S. Central Command said American aircraft “swiftly responded” by targeting Iranian capabilities that posed threats to shipping in the region.

The remarks also landed amid reports that Trump had sent back revisions to a proposed framework agreement between Washington and Tehran. According to details previously reported by Axios, the draft proposal included a 60-day ceasefire, commitments to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to commercial traffic and future discussions over Iran’s nuclear program.

Citing U.S. officials, Axios subsequently reported on Sunday that Trump sought stronger language on Iran’s nuclear obligations and guarantees surrounding maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz.

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