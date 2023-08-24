JUST IN: Fani Willis Subpoenas Brad Raffensperger for Meadows Hearing In Georgia Case

Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis subpoenaed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for a Monday hearing regarding Mark Meadows’ role in her prosecution of Donald Trump and his allies attempts to overturn the 2020 election result in the state.

The former White House Chief Of Staff, along with 18 other defendants including Trump, face RICO charges for allegedly attempting to help the former president manipulate the outcome of the Georgia election.

Meadows is currently petitioning a Georgia court to move the charges against him to a federal court. Willis is blocking this attempt by having key witnesses, including Raffensperger, testify next Monday.

According to CNN’s Katelyn Polantz:

The latest subpoena quite newsworthy, is being cut to Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state, the man that Donald Trump called after the election, place that call and asked him directly to find votes in the state of Georgia. Now, what the D.A. is arguing here is that what Mark Meadows was helping with on that call, establishing that call, what Trump was doing on that call, none of that was part of the role of the presidency, the role of the federal government. Part of their jobs in the administration. And instead it was political activity. They’re going to try and prove that at this hearing on Monday by bringing to the witness stand Brad Raffensperger. And they have also subpoenaed others to help bolster this case they’re going to be making to this federal judge, others, two others that were also listening in on that call. So we are going to get on display part of this case, essentially part of what the DA’s office is trying to allege. We’re not going to be able to see it on cameras on Monday in the way that you can see things in state court in Georgia. But there is going to be evidence on display, testimony from one of these substantial witnesses to what Trump was doing after the election.

Trump faces three other criminal indictments for hush money given to Stormy Daniels, his handling of classified material, and also for efforts to overturn the 2020 election in a DC court.

