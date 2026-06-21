Trump Trashes ‘Unethical Cowards’ at The New York Times Over Story on ‘Not Much’ Changing After Iran War

President Donald Trump went off on the “corrupt and unethical cowards” at The New York Times on Sunday after reading a story from the paper that said the Iran war had failed to eliminate the threat coming from the country’s theocratic regime.

The president said the story by reporter Neil MacFarquhar — titled “What Changed After Almost Four Months of War? Analysts Say Not Much” — was dead wrong.

Trump posted:

The headline in the Corrupt and Failing New York Times: “What Changed After Almost 4 Months of War? Analysts Say Not Much.” REALLY? Their Military is DONE, their Navy is GONE, their Air Force is GONE, their Launching Pads, Missiles, Drones and Manufacturing of same, is almost GONE, their top two sets of Leaders are GONE, their Inflation is at 250%, their Economy is BROKEN, their Soldiers aren’t being paid, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN, THE OIL IS GUSHING, and the U.S. Stock Market and Jobs are at record HIGHS. That’s what’s CHANGED, you corrupt and unethical cowards, and MORE!!! President DJT

The president followed that up 91 minutes later with another post that accused the paper of using “FAKE & MADE UP ‘FACTS” about the Iran war — which he called “TREASONOUS.”

Trump said he will be adding that complaint to his lawsuit against the “Criminals” running The Times.

Those posts came a few hours after MacFarquhar’s story was published. He wrote skeptics are “expressing bafflement” over what the Iran war has managed to change.

“Neither the war nor the agreement ended what U.S. and Israeli officials regard as the main threats emanating from Iran. The country’s nuclear program, while heavily damaged, was not eliminated — its fate punted to future negotiation,” MacFarquhar wrote.

He continued:

The same goes for its ballistic missiles, which the deal does not address. Iran’s authoritarian regime endured, albeit with new leaders. Its proxies remain a threat to the region. Israel and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia in Lebanon, persisted in attacking each other. By Saturday, even the most significant immediate result of the deal — Iran’s reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Mr. Trump had identified as essential — seemed at risk. Iran’s military said it was closing the waterway again, because the United States had failed to stop the fighting in Lebanon. The U.S. military contested that, saying the strait remained open as the agreement stipulated.

A rep for The Times did not immediately respond to Mediaite’s request for comment.

The NYT story — and Trump’s response — coincided with Vice President JD Vance heading to Switzerland in an attempt to hammer out a peace deal with Iran.

Trump told Fox News on Sunday that if Iranian leaders shuts down the Strait of Hormuz, they will pay for it with their lives.

“You close it, and you won’t have a country,” Trump told Iranian leaders, according to correspondent Trey Yingst. “You won’t even make it back to your f*cking country.”

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