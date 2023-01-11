JUST IN: FAA Grounds ALL US Flights Due to Nationwide Computer Failure

Air travel across the United States ground to a halt Wednesday morning due to an FAA alert system malfunction of Notices to Air Mission Systems.

It is not clear yet if this is a nationwide grounding though reports on social media suggest hundreds of delays at airports across the country. According to flight tracking software, flights that took off before the system failure are still en route.

UPDATE: The FAA has now ordered all airlines to pause domestic flights until 9 A.M. Eastern time:

Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.⁰⁰The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

The airline tracking website FlightAware has updated the total delays as of 7:00 AM as such:

Total delays today: 7,076

Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today: 1,230

Total cancellations today: 1,357

Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today: 100

Why is this happening? According to Reuters reporting:

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) system that alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures was not processing updated information, the civil aviation regulator’s website showed on Wednesday. In an advisory, the FAA said its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system had “failed”. There was no immediate estimate for when it would be back, the website showed, though NOTAMs issued before the outage were still viewable.

The Air Traffic Control System Command Center released the following bulletin at 4:18 AM EST:

THE UNITED STATES NOTAM SYSTEM FAILED AT 2028Z. SINCE THEN NO NEW NOTAMS OR AMENDMENTS HAVE BEEN PROCESSED. TECHNICIANS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING TO RESTORE THE SYSTEM AND THERE IS NO ESTIMATE FOR RESTORATION OF SERVICE AT THIS TIME. THERE IS CURRENTLY A HOTLINE IN EFFECT WHICH HAS NAIMES/FAA FACILITIES/STAKEHOLDERS IN ATTENDANCE. THIS HOTLINE INFORMATION IS CONTAINED WITHIN ADVZY 004. THIS ADVZY WILL BE UPDATED AS NECESSARY.

The FAA suffered bad publicity when Southwest Airlines effectively collapsed its service due to an internal software failure, which became a hot political issue for the Biden Administration, particularly Sec of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who responded to this via Twitter:

I have been in touch with FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots. FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) January 11, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com