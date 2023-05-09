JUST IN: Liz Cheney Drops Brutal Anti-Trump Ad To Air Against His CNN Town Hall — Starring Trump And Pence-Hunting Rioters

Former Wyoming Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney has dropped a brutal new ad to air in New Hampshire just in time for ex-President Donald Trump’s CNN town hall.

Last week, CNN announced that Trump will be getting his very own town hall event on May 10, moderated by Kaitlan Collins and staged at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire.

Just in time for that event, and just days after Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and three other members of the far-right pro-Trump extremist group the Proud Boys were found guilty of seditious conspiracy over their part in the Capitol insurrection, Cheney has released an ad savaging Trump that will be on the air in the state.

The ad features footage of Trump and the rioters, as well as a cameo by Fox News anchor Bret Baier breaking the news that President Joe Biden had won the 2020 election:

LIZ CHENEY: Donald Trump is the only president in American history who has refused to guarantee the peaceful transfer of power. BRET BAIER: Joe Biden will win to become the president of the United States. LIZ CHENEY: He lost the election and he knew it. He betrayed millions of Americans by telling them the election was stolen. TRUMP: We will stop the steal! LIZ CHENEY: He ignored the rulings of dozens of courts. Rather than accept his defeat, he mobilized a mob to come to Washington and march on the Capitol. Then he watched on television while the mob attacked law enforcement, invaded the Capitol and hunted the vice president. TRUMP RIOTERS: HANG MIKE PENCE! HANG MIKE PENCE! HANG MIKE PENCE! LIZ CHENEY: He refused for 3 hours to tell the mob to leave. There has never been a greater dereliction of duty by any president. Trump was warned repeatedly that his plans for January 6 were illegal. He didn’t care. And today, he celebrates those who attacked our Capitol. Donald Trump has proven he is unfit for office. Donald Trump is a risk America can never take again. NARRATOR: The Great Task is responsible for the content of this advertising.

Watch above via The Great Task.

