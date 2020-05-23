comScore

JUST IN: Maskless Trump Spotted Golfing for First Time Since Thousands of Americans Started Dying From Coronavirus

By Tommy ChristopherMay 23rd, 2020, 12:26 pm
President Donald Trump on the Golf Course

Ian MacNicol/Getty

President Donald Trump was photographed playing golf Saturday, his first visit to one of his golf properties since March 6. He was not wearing a mask.

On Saturday morning, USA Today’s John Fritzke filed a pool report that said Trump was at one of his golf properties, but could not confirm Trump’s activities:

President Trump is returning to the golf course on this pleasant, sunny Saturday.

The president’s motorcade arrived at Trump National in Sterling, Va., at 1027 am after a 35 minute drive along a route with sparse traffic but that was otherwise unremarkable. We did not see the president upon arrival. There were no protesters but several joggers and bikers outside the club.

I’ve requested details from the White House on the president’s activities/ schedule today and will forward if those are forthcoming.

Pool was temperature checked but not tested for coronavirus. We are holding in the tennis pavilion.

But CNN photojournalist Khalil Abdallah managed to snap several photos of Trump hitting the links, without a mask.

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski reminded his followers of Trump’s prior criticism of then-President Barack Obama’s golfing.

This was Trump’s first visit to one of his golf properties since March 6, when the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus was at 17. As of Saturday, nearly 100,000 Americans have been confirmed dead from the disease.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: