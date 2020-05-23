JUST IN: Maskless Trump Spotted Golfing for First Time Since Thousands of Americans Started Dying From Coronavirus

President Donald Trump was photographed playing golf Saturday, his first visit to one of his golf properties since March 6. He was not wearing a mask.

On Saturday morning, USA Today’s John Fritzke filed a pool report that said Trump was at one of his golf properties, but could not confirm Trump’s activities:

President Trump is returning to the golf course on this pleasant, sunny Saturday. The president’s motorcade arrived at Trump National in Sterling, Va., at 1027 am after a 35 minute drive along a route with sparse traffic but that was otherwise unremarkable. We did not see the president upon arrival. There were no protesters but several joggers and bikers outside the club. I’ve requested details from the White House on the president’s activities/ schedule today and will forward if those are forthcoming. Pool was temperature checked but not tested for coronavirus. We are holding in the tennis pavilion.

But CNN photojournalist Khalil Abdallah managed to snap several photos of Trump hitting the links, without a mask.

For the first time since March 8th President Trump is hitting the links. He is at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia. CNN photojournalist @abdallahcnn shot this: pic.twitter.com/I1IXCNVlEk — Kevin Bohn (@KevinBohnCNN) May 23, 2020

CNN photojournalist @abdallahcnn got a shot of President Trump golfing today. He says the president is moving around the course in a golf cart alone but is golfing with three partners. None of the men are wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/WXYS6zDPNd — Jason Hoffman (@JasonHoffman93) May 23, 2020

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski reminded his followers of Trump’s prior criticism of then-President Barack Obama’s golfing.

Trump is golfing today. In 2014 on Fox and Friends he criticized Obama for golfing when there were *two cases* of Ebola in the United States saying, “it sends the wrong signal” and he should have given up golf as president “to really focus on the job.” https://t.co/br8jLwVLts pic.twitter.com/Jmh5CSt2mp — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) May 23, 2020

This was Trump’s first visit to one of his golf properties since March 6, when the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus was at 17. As of Saturday, nearly 100,000 Americans have been confirmed dead from the disease.

