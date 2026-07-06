The View reportedly turned down the opportunity to interview candidates backed by New York City’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), though were receptive to speaking to the mayor on his own, Semafor reported Monday. This was despite the show’s burgeoning interest in hosting political leaders, including Vice President JD Vance and Sen. Cory Booker (D—NJ).

Per Semafor, a representative for Mamdani pitched the show a joint interview with the mayor and Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) candidates Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez. Both later won their Congressional nominee bids. The show’s staff “noted that it was proceeding cautiously with political candidate bookings while the FCC’s equal time inquiry was progressing.”

“One network source noted to Semafor that show’s standard for political candidates is high, and while politics is a part of the discussions, the show largely focuses on booking celebrities or national political figures,” the outlet also noted.

The FCC’s rule requires broadcasters who are licensed by the federal agency to give a political candidate’s opponents “equal opportunities.” Per the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP), exemptions put into effect in 1959 removed those constraints for news interviews, documentaries, and on-the-spot news coverage. The RCFP has argued that The View should not fall into shows that are limited by this rule.

“Requiring any informational program like The View to afford dozens of candidates equal time simply to interview a single candidate is not feasible and would chill political news coverage,” the organization wrote in a letter to the FCC. “Journalists and editors — not Commissioners or elected officials — are in the best position to determine which interviews are newsworthy. The FCC should continue to defer to their judgment regarding candidate interviews and political speech more broadly.”

President Donald Trump opened the investigation into The View in February. FCC commissioner Anna Gomez slammed the decision at the time and told Mediaite, “Let’s be clear on what this is. This is government intimidation, not a legitimate investigation. Like many other so-called ‘investigations’ before it, the FCC will announce an investigation but never carry one out, reach a conclusion, or take any meaningful action.”

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