BREAKING: Drudge Reports Hannity to Replace Tucker in Major Fox News Shake Up

The Drudge Report dropped a siren-blaring scoop on Wednesday announcing an imminent shake-up at Fox News and eventually reporting that Sean Hannity will take over at 8 p.m.

“WORLD EXCLUSIVE: FOXNEWS SETS NEW SCHEDULE” read the headline from Matt Drudge on the highly-trafficked website he founded. Drudge eventually updated that headline to note Hannity’s new gig as well as report that both Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld would be heading to prime time.

Watters currently hosts one of Fox’s top-rated shows at 7 p.m. while Gutfeld hosts a highly-rated late-night show at 11 p.m. — both co-host Fox’s top-rated program The Five at 5 p.m.

“FOXNEWS is preparing to announce an ambitious new schedule, the DRUDGE REPORT has learned, a schedule where ever hour of primetime will change!” Drudge reported. “TOP SOURCE TELLS DRUDGE: ‘IT’S OUR BOLDEST AND MOST FEARLESS LINE-UP EVER’…”

Fox News fired its top-rated opinion host, Tucker Carlson, at the end of April after a long string of controversies. While advertisers have reportedly flocked back to the 8 p.m. hour Carlson used to occupy, viewership has dropped significantly.

MSNBC on Monday beat Fox News in prime time in both total viewers and in the key 25-54 age demographic favored by advertisers. Rachel Maddow beat Hannity at 9 p.m. on Tuesday and helped boost MSNBC to 1.86 million average prime time viewers and 188,000 prime time demo viewers. Fox came in a close second with 1.72 million prime time viewers and 174,000 prime time demo viewers.

Carlson averaged 3.25 million in the first quarter of 2023 at 8 p.m., the same hour on Monday brought in 1.62 million total viewers.

This is a developing story…

