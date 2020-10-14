First Lady Melania Trump has a statement out today on recovering from the coronavirus, disclosing publicly for the first time that her son Barron tested positive as well.

The First Lady writes after she and the president tested positive, she immediately thought of their son and says, “To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think ‘what about tomorrow or the next day?’. My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive.”

Barron has since tested negative, and the First Lady says he “exhibited no symptoms.”

She describes personally feeling “body aches, a cough and headaches” and fatigue:

We had wonderful caretakers around us and we will be forever grateful for the medical care and professional discretion we received from Dr. Conley and his team. It was an unfamiliar feeling for me to be the patient instead of a person trying to encourage our nation to stay healthy and safe. It was me being taken care of now, and getting first-hand experience with all that COVID-19 can do. As the patient, and the person benefitting from so much medical support, I found myself even more grateful and in awe of caretakers and first responders everywhere. To the medical staff and the residence staff who have been taking care of our family—thank you doesn’t say enough.

The First Lady adds that she’s now tested negative and says, “I encourage everyone to continue to live the healthiest life they can. A balanced diet, fresh air, and vitamins really are vital to keep our bodies healthy. For your complete well-being, compassion and humility are just as important in keeping our minds strong.”

You can read her full statement here.

