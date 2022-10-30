JUST IN: Nancy Pelosi Speaks Out For First Time On ‘Brutal’ Attack In Message to Colleagues — Read The Full Letter

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke about the violent assault on her husband Paul Pelosi for the first time in a grateful letter to her colleagues in the House of Representatives.

A suspect named David DePape allegedly broke into Speaker Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday morning and violently attacked her husband Paul while asking for the speaker’s whereabouts. He has since been found to hold a raft of MAGA beliefs and grievances promoted by Trump and his supporters.

The assault has shaken the political world and sparked blistering denunciations of former President Donald Trump and his political acolytes who have stoked the grievances that fueled the alleged suspect from people like President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

But in a “Dear colleague” letter released Saturday night, Speaker Pelosi expressed gratitude and grace about the response to the shocking attack:

October 29, 2022 Dear Colleague, Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul. Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving. Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery. His condition continues to improve. We are also comforted by the words of the Book of Isaiah: “Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” We thank you and pray for the continued safety and well-being of your family. Sincerely, NANCY PELOSI Speaker of the House

The reaction from some Republicans and other figures has been somewhat different. For example, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made a joke about the assault, then repeatedly refused to apologize for it.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com