WATCH: Glenn Youngkin Wishes Nancy and Paul Pelosi All The Best As He Repeatedly Refuses to Apologize for Joking About Attack

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin repeatedly refused to apologize for dunking on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi after the violent attack at their home, but wished them well all the same.

A suspect named David DePape allegedly broke into Speaker Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday morning and violently attacked her husband Paul while asking for the speaker’s whereabouts. He has since been found to hold a raft of MAGA beliefs and grievances promoted by Trump and his acolytes.

“Listen, I want to stop for a minute and — listen, Speaker Pelosi’s husband — they had a break in last night in their house and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re gonna go do. That’s what we’re gonna go do,” Youngkin said at a campaign stop for Virginia GOP congressional candidate Yesli Vega.

On Friday’s edition of Newsmax TV’s The Record With Greta Van Susteren, host Greta Van Susteren repeatedly asked Youngkin if he wished to apologize, but Younkin would not, instead repeating his denunciation of the violence and wishing the Pelosis well — and conspicuously never denying the intent of his joke:

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN: Governor, thank you for joining me. And you are getting barbecued by some on Twitter for a comment you made about Speaker Pelosi. I wonder if you want a do-over? The comment was “There is no room for violence anywhere but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California.” I guess people thought that it was not a joke. It’s too soon because we’re still waiting to hear how Paul Pelosi is. Do you want a do-over on this comment? GOV. GLENN YOUNGKIN: Well, I just want to reiterate that there is no room for violence in America. And the fact that someone broke into their home and assaulted him so violently is is just beyond belief. It is tragic. And I just lift them up on our prayers. The first lady and I were just talking about it, that he recovers fully. Listen, there is no room for this in America. And we have to stop this. And this lawlessness has gotten out of control. And I do I do sincerely hope that Speaker Pelosi’s husband recovers fully and quickly. GRETA VAN SUSTEREN: All right, so do you want a do-over, basically are you sorry for it I guess I’m asking you. GOV. GLENN YOUNGKIN: Well, I’ve said earlier that there’s no room for violence in America and there just isn’t. And the bottom line is that if if we cannot cannot be safe in our own homes, then we’ve got just tremendous challenges. But at the core of this is that a terrible thing happened to the speaker’s husband. And he should it should never happen. And we just wish him a speedy recovery. And as I said, the first lady and I keep him in our prayers. GRETA VAN SUSTEREN: All right. Let me turn now to…

Watch above via Newsmax TV’s The Record With Greta Van Susteren.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com