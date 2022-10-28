Fox News Anchor Lists Pelosi Intruder’s MAGA Grievances and Asks, ‘How Do You Connect All of That With Nancy Pelosi?’

Fox News anchor John Roberts provided some information on David DePape, who allegedly broke into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday morning and attacked her husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer. After listing some of the intruder’s grievances, which included gripes against the Democratic Party, Roberts seemed perplexed about DePape’s motive.

The speaker was not home at the time. DePape reportedly shouted, “Where’s Nancy?” before the attack. He has been charged with attempted homicide, among other crimes. Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized.

On Friday’s America Reports, Roberts reported that DePape grew up in British Columbia before moving to the Bay Area.

“Social media posts included transphobic images, link to websites Claiming Covid vaccines were deadly, the death rates being promoted or what they want to be promoted as the death rate, one post said,” the anchor noted. “Also, posted links to YouTube videos with titles like ‘Democrat farce commission to investigate Jan. 6,’ ‘Capitol riot collapses in Congress,’ ‘Global elites plan to take control of your money.’ So, it looks like we potentially have somebody here who embraced conspiracy theories.”

Transgender people, Covid vaccines, and the Jan. 6 committee are frequent targets of right-wing media consumed by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Roberts reported DePape once housesat for a woman who became increasingly disturbed by his behavior, stating that she said he “sounded like a megalomanic and so out of touch with reality.”

“She said that she stopped communicating with him because he seemed so dangerous, adding she recalled him using biblical justification to do harm,” he said.

“There you go,” said fellow anchor Bret Baier. “I don’t think we have to say anything else.”

Roberts expressed befuddlement as to DePape’s potential motive.

“But again, how do you connect all of that with Nancy Pelosi?” he asked. “That’s the missing trail of dots here.”

Watch above via Fox News.

