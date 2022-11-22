JUST IN: NY Judge Sets Trial Date in Fraud Case Against Trump and His Eldest Children

A civil fraud case in New York against former President Donald Trump, his eldest children and his company is set to begin in October of next year, a judge ruled Tuesday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a $250 million civil lawsuit against Trump, the Trump Organization, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump in September .

CNN reported Judge Arthur Engoron ruled the trial will begin on Oct. 2, 2023:

[Engoron] said he is “aiming” to start the trial then but said if any parties run into any issue they could let him know. Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump and the company, told the judge, “My clients, they will be here. All of them.”

The attorneys sparred over the trial date with Trump attorneys arguing they need more time to go through the depositions of several dozen witnesses taken by the attorney general’s office. Clifford Robert, an attorney for Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, called the case “smoke and mirrors.” Trump has announced another White House bid and will presumably attend the trial in between campaign events. After filing the lawsuit in September, James accused the Trump family of engaging in fraud by inflating the value of its assets and real estate holdings. “For too long, powerful, wealthy people in this country have operated as if the rules do not apply to them,” James said in a statement. “With the help of his children and senior executives at the Trump Organization, Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and cheat the system. In fact, the very foundation of his purported net worth is rooted in incredible fraud and illegality.”

