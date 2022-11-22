JUST IN: NY Judge Sets Trial Date in Fraud Case Against Trump and His Eldest Children
A civil fraud case in New York against former President Donald Trump, his eldest children and his company is set to begin in October of next year, a judge ruled Tuesday.
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a $250 million civil lawsuit against Trump, the Trump Organization, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump in September .
CNN reported Judge Arthur Engoron ruled the trial will begin on Oct. 2, 2023:
[Engoron] said he is “aiming” to start the trial then but said if any parties run into any issue they could let him know. Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump and the company, told the judge, “My clients, they will be here. All of them.”
