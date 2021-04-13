JUST IN: Pelosi Invites Biden to Address Joint Session of Congress Later This Month

President Joe Biden may be delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress towards the end of April.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the president on Tuesday saying, “Nearly 100 days ago, when you took the oath of office, you pledged in a spirit of great hope that ‘Help Is On The Way.’ Now, because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here! In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”

The address would come days after all American adults are expected to be eligible to get vaccinated.

