The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden will announce he’s moving up the timeline for states to make every American adult eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by two weeks, and will tout 150 million vaccinations in his administration’s first 75 days.

On Tuesday, President Biden is scheduled to visit the vaccination site at Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia. After that, Biden will deliver remarks on the state of vaccinations in the State Dining Room of the White House, where he will announce the new goal and celebrate the 150 million vaccinations.

Several White House reporters tweeted the news, citing administration officials.

As president-elect, Biden pledged to deliver 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, but during the first formal press conference of his presidency, Biden doubled that goal to 200 million.

